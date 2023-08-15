BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Airforce (CAF) will be offering Stearman bi-plane rides at several West Virginia airports over the next several weeks, including in Bridgeport.

On Friday, Sept. 8, ” West Virginia’s Greatest Airshow” will be at the North Central West Virginia Airport, featuring a flyover for the Mountaineer Heroes of Honor Foundation. North American T-6 Warbirds, the P-51 Quicksilver, B-25 Panchito, and the USAF F-22 Raptor will be featured in the show. Tickets for the airshow will cost $25.

For those who want to ride one of the planes, bi-plane rides on the Boeing PT-17 Stearman can be ordered in advance at this link and cost $315 for the 30-minute premier experience. Although remaining tickets will be available to purchase day-of, it is recommended that you preorder your ticket; riders must be at least 12 years old, meet the weight requirements and sign a waiver form, according to the terms and conditions. For an additional $25, riders can also get a flight certificate.

B-25 Panchito (Courtesy: CAF)

Boeing PT-17 Stearman (Courtesy: CAF)

f-22-raptor (Courtesy: CAF)

For the second time this summer, the bi-plane rides are also being offered in Martinsburg on Aug. 19 and the weekend of Aug. 26 and 27, the CAF release said. Those who buy a bi-plane ride for Aug. 26 or 27 will get VIP parking and will be flown from the same “hot ramp” as the airshow planes.

For more information, visit the CAF website.