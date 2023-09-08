BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) brought its World War II, Boeing PT-17 Stearman Open Cockpit Bi-Plane to the North Central West Virginia Airport on Friday.

This Stearman was built in 1942 and is the type of plane that was used in WWII to train student pilots. When it comes to flying in the plane, Pilot Groundcrew, Dwight Kibler, said for him, there’s something magical about an open cockpit airplane. “It just, when I get in, I can’t help but think about what those early days of flying must’ve been like.”

Rides in the bi-plane were being offered and could be purchased beforehand. All proceeds raised go toward helping the Mountaineer Heroes of Honor Foundation (MHHF), which provides financial assistance and scholarships to military veterans and families that have served our country, as well as the Commemorative Air Force.

The flights were a bit delayed due to weather on Friday morning, but began back up around 11:30 a.m. and flew until 6 p.m. It was $300 per person for and hour flight.

MHHF usually puts on a golf event at the Bridgeport Country Club where they typically raise about $150,000 a year. This year, they wanted wanted to introduce the aviation aspect for the community, veterans, and sponsors, to create a unique experience.

Vice President of MHHF, Joseph Oliverio, said the idea for the event came about two years ago when a helicopter landed on the golf course and everyone loved it. So they continued to do that and found the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force located in Virginia, who were ecstatic to help veterans out. The CAF even joined in on the cause with the MHHF team.