CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Tuesday, World War II veteran Robert Elwood Harold celebrated his 100th birthday at the Harrison County Senior Citizens Center.

Harold was drafted in Richie County in 1941 when he was 19 and joined the Air Force in Baltimore. While Harold said he never saw combat, he did serve as an air and sea rescue member in the South Pacific and achieved the rank of corporal.

Robert Elwood Harold (WBOY image)

Harold spent much of his time training airmen, who would go on to see combat across the war, at an airbase near Myrtle Inlet.

“I mean, I’m just a common kid. Back in Richie County, there was nothing there that was outstanding. But I enjoyed it all. If I had to do it over, I’d do it again,” Harold said. “I think we all need to pay a little more attention to our fellow man and try to help those that are in need.”

Jelesia Harshbarger is a member of Harold’s medical staff and said Harold is one of the sweetest people she has ever met.

“Mr. Harold loves to come to the senior center. He loves to bike and he loves to interact and have lunch every day that they are open. We tried to get him Meals on Wheels to keep him home a little bit and not be out so much, and he wants to interact and socialize with people. That’s his favorite thing to do,” Harshbarger said.

Harold received over 160 cards from community members and students, as well as a custom quilt and proclamation of his deeds from the Harrison County Commission. The commission also declared August 2, 2022 “Robert Elwood Harold Day.”