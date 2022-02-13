BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Yankee Candle at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport will be closing its doors on Wednesday Feb. 23 around 1 p.m.

The store has marked down prices as far as possible, so the price will not change as of Feb. 13 until they close permanently. The sale is intended to cut down on the amount of product being moved to another Ohio location.

Items are on sale for as little as $1.25, but the biggest savings come from the buy one get one large candles sale.

It is unclear why the store is closing at this time. 12 News has reached out to Yankee Candle’s corporate office but have not received a response.

