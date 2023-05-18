STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bridgeport bus driver is in need of the community’s help after she received a diagnosis for stage-two cancer.

A Stonewood residence has gathered items for a yard sale, and has made some baked goods to sell that will benefit bus driver, Rae Lynne White. The sale is being held at 8244 Indiana Avenue and is running May 18-24 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The funds received from the baked goods and yard sale will go directly to White, which will help pay for her medical expenses as well as traveling expenses, considering she will be going back and forth to Morgantown for care.

Dillon Drain, an organizer of the event, told 12 News why the community should help out by coming to the sale. He said, “Communities help everyone else out, especially Ms. White. If you ever go anywhere, her smile on her kids’ face every time they get off the bus. It just – they all love her to death, I love her to death, she was my bus driver and her husband was one of my best friends. So, I’ve known her family for a while and we just all wanted to come together and help.”

Drain would like to thank everyone that donated to the sale, including Duff Street United Methodist Church.