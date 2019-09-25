Yard signs in Bridgeport urge drivers to slow down and watch for children

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s VIPS program has launched a new initiative to get drivers to slow down and follow the speed limit.

You may have seen some of these signs popping up in lawns all around Bridgeport. The signs warn drivers to “slow down and drive like your kids live here.”

So far, 19 residents have requested the free yard signs, and VIPS CEO Kerry Hess said the plan is to put as many signs around the city as needed.

“Everybody wants to take care of children, that goes without saying,” Hess said. “And this just brings it to the forefront, for people to say, ‘You know, maybe I should slow down if there’s kids playing in the street.'”

VIPS stands for “Volunteers in Police Service” and is an auxiliary branch of the Bridgeport Police Department.