CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 24/7 Harrison County bridge closure that is expected to last a full 12 months will begin on Monday.

The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that the bridge, which is on Wilsonburg Road, County Route 9, will be completely replaced with new bridge and drainage structures.

The bridge will be fully closed throughout the duration of the project, from June 12, 2023, to June 7, 2024.

The release did not specify exactly where on Wilsonburg Road the bridge was located, but it did say that the alternate route is to take Limestone Run Road and the West Pike Street exit of U.S. Route 50.