YMCA summer camps to operate at full capacity in 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County YMCA is looking forward to a longtime favorite summer event.

Governor Justice recently announced that summer camps will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity this year and staff members are gearing up for activities that will help local children. Last year, camps were unable to operate at full capacity due to higher numbers of COVID-19 cases and some had to be turned away, but staff members say that will not be an issue this year.

“All the kids nine and above are required to wear a face mask and of course, we’ll social distance to the best of our ability and have our cleaning and disinfecting every day. You know., the normal,” said YMCA Associate Executive Director Brittan Hughes.

The YMCA will also help provide financial aid to anyone who needs it in order to attend summer camps.