CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County YMCA hosted an activity day on April 30. Healthy Kid’s Day is a nation-wide YMCA event that promotes health and wellness for children and their families.

There was an inflatable obstacle course, a bounce house, sports games, a craft room, flower potting, other activities and healthy snacks for all the kids.

Two special guests, Elsa and Anna from Frozen, played games with the children. YMCA officials say that introducing children to a healthy lifestyle while they’re young can start good habits for their future.

“That’s what the YMCA promotes, is health and wellness, and especially in today’s society, you know, with screen time, it’s important that kids come together, face to face, get all of their energy out, meet new friends, learn new exercises, eat health snacks, and the Y always wants to be that place for the kids to come together,” said Brittan Walker, Executive Associate Director, Harrison County YMCA.

The Harrison County YMCA started their summer camp sign ups, and the camp starts on June 6. Each week of summer camp will have a different theme, and camp will run until school starts again.