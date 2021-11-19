Young Progressive Women’s Association needs help filling stockings for veterans

Members of the Young Progressive Women’s Association fill stockings for veterans living in various veteran facilities in Harrison County. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Young Progressive Women’s Association is filling stockings for the VA facilities in Harrison County for the fifth year in a row, and you can help.

The organization is hoping to fill 250 stockings for veterans at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and WV Veterans Nursing Facility and veterans staying at the Clarksburg Mission.

The stockings contain food, snacks, toothbrushes, soap and other hygiene products.

The association is asking for the community’s help in filling the stockings.

If you’d like to help, all you have to do is drop by one of the pickup locations, where you will be given two stockings, one for food and one for hygiene products. Then, you return the stocking to the same location you picked it up from by Dec. 3. The stockings can be picked up at My Little Cupcake in Bridgeport, the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg, Jr’s Barber Shop in Shinnston or My Mother’s Daughter in downtown Clarksburg.

Members of the association said they love helping veterans at this time of the year.

“It feels really good to be able to give back to the veterans. They don’t get enough love and they do a lot for us. So, especially, in this Christmas time of year, this season, it’s good to give back,” said Maelee Henderson, a member of the YPWA and a senior at Robert C. Byrd High School.

“It’s really nice because they serve so hard for our country, and it’s just nice to help them whenever they need it. Like, it’s supposed to be a really happy time. So, it’s great that we can make that happen,” said Madeline Dunavant, a member of the YPWA and a seventh-grader at Washington Irving Middle School.

The Young Progressive Women’s Association held a similar fundraising event last year.

The Association is comprised of young women aged 13 to 18 who want to empower other young women and help change their community and the world.