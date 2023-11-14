CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Young Progressive Women’s Association (YPWA), which has been around for nearly a decade in Harrison County, is asking the community for some help this holiday season.

The group is made up of girls aged 13-18 who come together monthly and discuss service projects, community events and ways to volunteer. This year, they’re asking for some help from the community as they kick off their biggest annual event, the Stockings for Veterans Program. The program stuffs stockings for area veterans, the VA Nursing Home and the VA Hospital.

“It gets them out there to feel like they’re making a difference within the community and empowering them to make decisions on their own. Basically, to you know get them out there thinking that they can be a change in the community,” Nicole Osborn, The Young Progressive Women’s Association Adult Advisor, said.

Items the YPWA is collecting for the stockings include:

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Bodywash

Shampoo

Chapstick

Lotion

Non-skid socks

Pens

Puzzle books

Deodorant

Blanket

The deadline to donate to the program is Dec. 3. Donations can be dropped off at the Bridgeport Police Department, Rock, Scissors, Paper Salon, JR’s Barber Shop and The Uptown Event Center.

Donations can also be purchased through Amazon by clicking here.