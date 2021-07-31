Young Women’s Progressive Association host veteran’s breakfast in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Saturday, the Young Progressive Women’s Association in Clarksburg hosted a breakfast for veterans where representatives of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center were on hand.

VA Medical Center officials said they are working with the youth of the Progressive Women’s Association to reach out to veterans about the benefits they have. Also, the youth of the Progressive Women’s Association put together food and hygiene items for the veterans as well as hats for them.

“You know, the veterans have given so much to our country that this group, this young group, and us want to give back. We want them to know we remember, and we do appreciate. This young group is fabulous in doing things for the veterans,” said Rosalyn Queen, President of the Progressive Women’s Association.

Members of the Progressives Women’s Association said the youth work to help veterans and others year-round by doing service projects and collecting donations.

“A lot of veterans need help and assistance, and they are not familiar with the programs that are out there for them. So, a lot of local nonprofits organizations put on events so that the veterans can learn about that. The VA comes out to help so we can get them enrolled into the VA health care, get them into the programs, whether they’re eligible or not there is something we can offer them and point them in the right direction,” said Stacy Loyd, Lead Medical Support Assistant at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center.

VA officials said any veteran looking for assistance can call 1-800-733-0512 and press option number four to reach the correct department.