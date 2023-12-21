CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “Your BFF Bakery” opened to the public on Thursday, bringing sweet treats to downtown Clarksburg.

Shortly after opening, the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce celebrated with owner, Melissa Palmer and her family, by having a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The aroma of freshly baked cookies, cobbler, pepperoni rolls, and brownies filled the bakery as many lined up to purchase the new goods.

Your BFF Bakery’s owners and family cutting a ribbon. (WBOY Image)

While at the grand opening event, there was a chance to win two different raffle baskets or get a free 10-minute massage. Palmer and her family all helped in baking and handing out the deliveries on opening day.

The bakery started out as a homeschool adventure that turned into a dream of Palmer’s family-owned and operated Bakery. For more information or business updates, head over to their Facebook page.

If interested in stopping by the new bakery, you can find them at 113 S 4th Street in Clarksburg Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Your BFF Bakery will be featured in 12 News’ Restaurant Road Trip segment on Jan. 3.