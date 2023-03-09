CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Art Teachers in Harrison County came together to host their annual art show at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library Thursday evening.

March is recognized as Youth Art Month and students displayed their works of art on the second floor of the library. During the celebration, some of the students received awards for their artwork. 14 schools in Harrison County were represented in the art show.

“This is a great public space, so throughout the whole month of March the public that is just normally looking at books can also look at the artwork and from every level, pre-k all the way up through advanced placement,” said Kathrine Crim, the Art Curriculum Coordinator for Harrison County Schools.

The artwork will be on display for the entire month of March. Teachers explained that art can help build confidence through their expression of creativity.

“The cultural foundation helps fund the grant that allows this reception to happen, which is amazing, so it pays for awards, and flowers, and food, and ribbons, and all kinds of great things,” Crim said. “Our kids make the best art and they are very innovative, and they just get in there and they’re not afraid of getting dirty and doing different things.”

Crim also stated that creating from the ground up through whatever art medium anyone can express themselves with is unequal, but it is their creation of what they are trying to covey.