Hart Kitchen opens in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new restaurant in Harrison County not only offers a delicious menu but also teaches you how to cook.

Hart Kitchen held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon in Clarksburg. The restaurant has two sides. One being the eatery and the other being the cookery where cooking classes will be taught.

Owner Anne Hart, who owned Provence Market in Bridgeport before a devastating fire last year, explained that the new location on 4th street in Clarksburg will feature American Regional dishes.

Hart is also very excited about the opportunity to open up a cooking school that doesn’t follow the rules of a culinary institute.

“For years, years, I’ve looked for a place to do a culinary, a cooking school of sorts. You know for the laypeople, for team building, for girl’s night out, for date night, for after school programs that type of thing,” Hart explained. “So basically, sharing my knowledge of taking what’s fresh, what’s local and bringing it to the table, and teaching how to think through that whole process of preparing a meal from scratch as opposed to following a recipe.”

Hart Kitchen will open for business Thursday evening and will be open Thursdays through Saturday evenings. The Cookery side will open next month.