Hatfield’s temporarily closed due to a recent COVID-19 exposure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Hatfields, inside the Mountainlair, temporarily closed Sunday, after receiving notice of a COVID-19 exposure.

According to release, West Virginia University immediately implemented its safety protocols by initiating a deep cleaning of the space. They are also working with the Monongalia County Health Department in its case investigation and contract tracing.

WVU’s dining facilities underwent significant changes prior to the start of the semester to enhance health and safety precautions, the release explains. Anyone who has visited the Hatfields location should self-monitor for symptoms. However, health experts said potential exposure in this environment is minimal.

Hatfields is expected to reopen at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday for dinner service.

The Hugh Baby’s location at Evansdale Crossing is expected to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 24, after a reported exposure earlier this month. WVU Dining Services previously announced a COVID-19 exposure at the Starbucks location at The Market @ UPlace. The storefront reopened on Sept. 18 after a deep cleaning.

Additional information and COVID-19 updates are available at WVU’s Return to Campus website.