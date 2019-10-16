Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Hawaii family grows the world’s heaviest avocado

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family in Hawaii has grown the world’s heaviest avocado, earning a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Pokini family on Maui grew an avocado, weighing in at 5.6 pounds.

Juliane Pokini said that she got the seed from a relative’s tree on Oahu.

She said that it took approximately 10 months for the avocado to get so big, and they didn’t do much except keep it trimmed.

Pokini said that the family used the avocado for — what else — guacamole, enough to serve roughly 20 people.

