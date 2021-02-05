Hawkins makes it official, signs with Alderson Broaddus football program

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln football’s big man Payton Hawkins made his college choice official on Friday as he signed with the Alderson Broaddus Football Program.

Hawkins had offers from three Mountain East Conference schools including AB, Glenville State and West Liberty.

The second team All-State offensive lineman said Philippi felt like home and it was ultimately the right choice for him.

Hawkins suffered through a knee injury this past season and missed out on Lincoln’s first few games.

He told 12 News he is ready to get back on the field and start a new chapter in his football career.

“It was really tough I was thinking about that earlier today how much I had to work for it how much I had to strive every single day to get better get my knee stronger and then just being able to play the six games that I did with all of my teammates was really special and now getting to go on and have four more years of my career really means a lot,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins plans to study exercise science at ABU.

For more comments on Hawkins’ decision, read the story on his commitment to AB football.