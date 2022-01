CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Four quarters weren’t enough for Buckhannon-Upshur and Robert C. Byrd on Friday night.

The two battled it out until the fourth quarter was knotted at 48.

In overtime, RCB was able to secure the 53-51 win over BU.

Charles Hawkins led the Flying Eagles with 18 points as RCB improves to 4-4.

Lamar Hurst led the Bucs with 16 points.