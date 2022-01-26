Hawks continue to stay humble, keep ‘never satisfied’ mentality

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – With a win over a ranked Tygarts Valley program on Tuesday, South Harrison extends its win streak to nine-straight games.

The Class-AA sixth ranked Hawks are undefeated at 9-0 on the season.

Tom Sears’ crew has posted double-digit wins against all of its opponents so far and the Hawks have no intentions of slowing down.

Against the Bulldogs, junior Corey Boulden delivered a double-double performance with 27 points and 10 boards- a stat line he’s used to putting up all season long. That along with Noah Burnside’s 16 and Austin Peck’s 10 points, the Hawks downed Tygarts Valley 68-43.

But the Hawks aren’t satisfied. The team stays hungry at all times and doesn’t settle for good enough.

The whole team has that same mentality.



“I like to stick to the mindset of if you do good or you win, do it again to prove that you can consistently do it. I think if we do that, we’ll perform effectively,” Boulden said.



“Mentality is how you build success. Also staying humble. We just come in here and practice and work and do the drills that coach Sears needs us to do. Every drill is like a win. Every drill you win, it just builds up and if you take every practice seriously like that it comes out to play in games,” Burnside said.

The Hawks look to defend their undefeated streak Saturday against Meadow Bridge.





