WEST UNION, W.Va. – South Harrison put away Clay-Battelle 10-1 in five innings in the first round of sectional play Monday night.

The Hawks grabbed an early lead, scoring two runs in each of the first three innings.

A four-run fourth inning gave South Harrison enough to end the game early 10-1.

The CeeBees got on the board in the top of the fourth with a sacrifice bunt but Clay-Battelle strugged to gain the lead.