Hawks shut out Bucs in five innings to claim sectional crown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University came to play on Saturday evening in search of a Sectional title over Buckhannon-Upshur.

The Hawks charge began early, in the bottom of the first inning Meysa Heitmann hit a triple to set herself up to score then Anna Argabrite finished the job with an RBI single to put the Hawks up 1-0.

Autumn Stemple provided the strikeouts from there to keep the Bucs off the board entirely. Stemple threw 12 K’s to shut out BU.

The Hawks one run was good until the bottom of the fifth inning where the Hawks scored seven runs which ended the game there.

University claimed the Section title over Buckhannon-Upshur 8-0 in five innings and is heading to the regional round of the playoffs where they’ll see John Marshall.