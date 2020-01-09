Hazel Ruby McQuain Trust gifts WVU Athletics $10 million for Athletics Performance Center

West Virginia University’s Olympic sports programs are getting a major upgrade after the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust gifted $10 million for an Athletics Performance Center at the WVU Coliseum Sports Complex.

The new building will house the strength and conditioning, training, rehabilitation and nutrition for the Mountaineers’ Olympic sports programs.

“To build this kind of performance center, we needed a leadership gift as part of our Climbing Higher Campaign,” said WVU Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons. “I cannot begin to express my thanks and sincere appreciation to the trustees of the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust. They recognized the great need for a building like this and the major impact it will have on WVU’s student-athletes for decades to come.”

As the swimming and diving teams have moved to the all-new Mylan Park Aquatics Center, the existing Natatorium will be renovated into a multi-level, more-than 21,000 square-foot performance center, according to WVU.

The new facility will benefit more than 400 student-athletes at West Virginia University from sports like baseball, volleyball, gymnastics, rowing, golf, track and field, tennis, rifle, wrestling, swimming and diving, men’s soccer and women’s soccer.

The Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust is one of WVU’s largest benefactors, having made prior donations to university programs such as WVU Hospitals, the WVU Alumni Association, the College of Law. A $5 million gift from the trust also made possible the Ruby Scholars Graduate Fellows Program, which has aided students in pursuing their doctoral degrees at WVU.

“It is exciting to imagine the future of our Olympic sports thanks to this generous and significant gift from the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust,” said President Gordon Gee. “While we have had success, notably in rifle and soccer, this will provide West Virginia University student-athletes in every sport with the best possible facilities to develop their skills.”