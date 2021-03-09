Health officials answer questions about CDC guidance change

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Across the country, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations has increased and the number of cases has been falling. As a result, the CDC announced their new guidance for anyone who has received the two vaccinations.

The change will affect those who would be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the last required dose, either with the Pfizer and Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Many say they still have questions about the #CDC guidance change like "How will we know if someone has been vaccinated or not?"

Those who fall under this category will now be able to gather indoors with other vaccinated people without their masks. This new update is what many who are being vaccinated have been patiently waiting for.

We’re going to have to take a leap of faith and go forward because we can’t go back anymore. Mary Lyons, Huntington resident

Even for those who haven’t received their first dose yet, they’re saying this is still a good sign.

Lavalette, West Virginia resident Jenna Taylor says “whatever gets us back to normal sooner.” Chesapeake, Ohio resident Gracie Hutchison also says “getting back to normal is just what everyone’s looking for.”



Cabell-Huntington Health Department (CHHD) CEO and Health Officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny confirmed this new development is a step toward “Normal.” However, many are still asking the question “How do we know who’s vaccinated and who isn’t?”

As the CDC also suggested, they’re still encouraging everyone to wear their face masks in public for now, even if you’ve received your second shot.

You may know that you’re fully vaccinated, the person in line with you at the grocery store, you don’t know what their immunization status is. Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CHHD CEO and health officer

The CDC says those with the second dose will be able to gather without their face masks around family and friends who are considered at low risk. For more information on this new guidance, click here.