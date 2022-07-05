CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced that $1,915,817 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be used to support West Virginia’s health center network as well as to fight against the drug epidemic.

“Every West Virginian has felt the impacts of substance use disorder, and combating this heartbreaking epidemic continues to be a top priority of mine. Rural Communities Opioid Response is an important program that provides funding to rural health clinics to address and combat substance use disorder. West Virginia’s health clinics and centers are the backbone of our healthcare system, and I am pleased HHS is investing in these two programs as they continue to provide essential healthcare services,” said Senator Manchin.

“As we continue to battle drug addiction and overdoses that skyrocketed during the pandemic, we must further equip our health centers and behavioral health clinics with the resources they need to help those who need it most,” Senator Capito said. “The opioid epidemic has touched each of us one way or another, but investing in community-based solutions can help pull individuals from the grip of addiction and set them on the path toward recovery.”

Awards will be distributed as such: