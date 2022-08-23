CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced that $1,944,347 will go to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to support HIV/AIDS care and treatment services in West Virginia. The funds are a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RWHAP).

According to the Health Resources & Services Administration, “the RWHAP funds grants to states, cities, counties, and local community-based organizations to provide care and treatment services to people with HIV to improve health outcomes and reduce HIV transmission among hard-to-reach populations.”

“The drug epidemic that continues to ravage West Virginia has unfortunately also led to an increase in infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS in many communities across our state,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased HHS is investing in West Virginia’s efforts to expand access to treatment and care in the Mountain State.”

“We have seen HIV numbers increase in our state, underlying the need for continued support and funding like this through the Ryan White Program. It’s encouraging to see this funding heading to West Virginia to improve the quality and availability of HIV/AIDS treatment for our communities that need it most,” Senator Capito said.