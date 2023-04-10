CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — $13,888,775 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will go towards West Virginia’s healthcare services, according to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin.
“The funding announced today will improve the health and quality of life of West Virginians by advancing vital medical research on liver disease, bolstering maternal and child healthcare services across our great state and supporting three local health centers,” Manchin said.
Funds will be distributed to:
- $7,678,870 – Valley Health Systems: Health Center Cluster
- This funding will support providing critical healthcare services throughout the Huntington community.
- $2,755,380 – Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center: Health Center Cluster
- This funding will support providing critical healthcare services throughout Calhoun County.
- $1,582,239 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Maternal and Child Health Services
- This funding will support statewide efforts to provide quality, affordable maternal and child healthcare services.
- $1,527,367 – E.A. Hawse Health Center: Health Center Cluster
- This funding will support providing critical healthcare services throughout Hardy County.
- $344,919 – Modulation Therapeutics: Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Research
- This funding will support critical research into liver disease.