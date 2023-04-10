CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — $13,888,775 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will go towards West Virginia’s healthcare services, according to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin.

“The funding announced today will improve the health and quality of life of West Virginians by advancing vital medical research on liver disease, bolstering maternal and child healthcare services across our great state and supporting three local health centers,” Manchin said.

Funds will be distributed to: