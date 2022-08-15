One of the 16 COVID-19 mobile vans the DHHR has purchased to provide services to schools across the state. (Photo courtesy of DHHR)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – To bolster West Virginia’s distribution of free COVID-19 testing and vaccines, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has purchased, with the aid of a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) epidemiology and laboratory capacity grant, 16 mobile vans that will provide services to schools across the state.



While the vans will be delivered in the coming months, some of the vans have already been deployed to local health departments, so any schools interested in having a van come to an event can contact their local health department.

The interior of a DHHR COVID-19 mobile van (Photo courtesy of DHHR)

“I’d like to thank the team at DHHR’s Center for Threat Preparedness for all their work on this important initiative,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Office and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “The vans are capable of delivering important health services to support communities around the state.”

The DHHR is also offering air purifiers, sanitizing supplies and free rapid COVID-19 test kits which can be sent to interested schools.

For more information, you contact the Center for Threat Preparedness at dhhrbphcommand@wv.gov.