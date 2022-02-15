MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network have joined the WVU Medicine as owners of Peak Health, a West Virginia-based health insurance company.

Peak Health was formed in 2021 as a nonprofit subsidiary of WVU Medicine with the mission of making healthcare more accessible, understandable and collaborative. According to the company’s website, it was formed to address the “frustrating lack of progress in helping West Virginians lead healthier and fuller lives.” By adding more companies who, are “brave enough to do something different,” Peak Health hopes to change the trajectory of health and health care in the state.

“Marshall Health, Mountain Health and WVU Medicine share the common vision of creating a healthier West Virginia,” said Ben Gerber, president of Peak Health. “Peak Health really is about empowering people to reach new heights with their health, and they will be able to do so through the community-based, provider-led model of care we are building. We are excited for other health systems to collaborate with us as well.”

“In meeting our mission of improving the well-being of all we serve, we are pleased to join West Virginia- based Peak Health to drive better outcomes for patients,” said Kevin W. Yingling, CEO of the Mountain Health Network and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. “While we will continue to work with many outstanding third-party administrators, we are pleased to participate in this dynamic program that is designed to help our families, neighbors and friends. Together with our academic partner, Marshall Health, we look forward to collaborating with Peak Health to achieve measurable outcomes for patients.”

“Joining Peak Health is a tremendous opportunity to begin turning the tide on health outcomes in West Virginia,” said Beth L. Hammers, chief executive officer, Marshall Health. “Peak Health’s home-grown approach is an excellent opportunity to create jobs and keep more of our economic resources here in West Virginia and will allow us to reinvest in our communities across the state.”

“We have some hard work ahead of us in getting West Virginia healthier, and we’re excited and honored to have Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network – both outstanding healthcare providers and West Virginia staples – join our efforts,” said Albert L. Wright, Jr., Peak Health’s board chair and president and CEO of the WVU Health System. “Through Peak Heath, we have the opportunity to change the health trajectory of the state, and we invite other hospitals and health systems to join us.”

Peak Health will begin serving as a benefit administrator for approximately 30,000 WVU Medicine employees and dependents on Jan. 1, 2023. Peak Health expects to enter the consumer market in 2024 with low-cost Medicare Advantage products as well as innovative solutions for self-funded employers.