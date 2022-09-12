WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced that $4,995,609 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will go to six healthcare services support programs in West Virginia.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $4.9 million in these six critical programs to bolster health services, expand access to treatment for substance use disorder and support innovative research opportunities across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come.”

“I’m thrilled to see support heading to West Virginia to help strengthen research initiatives, improve important health services, and increase access to substance abuse treatment,” Senator Capito said. “The research and medical training happening in West Virginia is vital to the future of our state, and I will continue to advocate for the resources our people need to lead healthy lives.”

The awards given will go to: