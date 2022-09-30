CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced that $4,961,000 will go to the Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery to support West Virginians facing substance use disorder or behavioral health issues.

The funding came from a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

“The Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery is on the frontlines of the fight against the devastating drug epidemic that continues to ravage our state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will support Marshall University’s work to address mental and behavioral health needs in rural and underserved areas across the state.”

“Marshall University continues to lead the way in initiatives important to West Virginia, and they are training our youth to make a tangible impact on our state in the future,” Senator Capito said. “I’m proud to announce the Congressionally Directed Spending, which will help expand recovery services at the university, and provide the tools they need to properly train students and provide technical assistance. Leaders at Marshall stressed the importance of this project to me, and I commend their effort and dedication to helping West Virginians when they need it the most.”