WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have announced that $4 million, through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will be used to help West Virginia Health Right expansion.

The funding was given as a Congressionally Directed Spending request made by both Senators Capito and Manchin.

“With their (West Virginia Health Right) patient population doubling in the past seven years, it is essential that they have the space needed to expand their physical footprint and accommodate this tremendous growth. With this funding, the clinic will be able to be expanded to a new three-story building adjacent to the current facility, and renovate the existing clinic to best serve the needs of the Charleston community,” Senator Capito said.

“West Virginia Health Right provides essential care to West Virginians, regardless of their insurance or ability to pay. I proudly secured this funding to expand Health Right’s offerings and construct a new facility that will help upgrade existing clinic space, renovate a new three-story medical building and provide new equipment and furnishings,” Senator Manchin said.