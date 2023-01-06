CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will be dedicating $458,333 to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline services.

According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, “the funding was made possible through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.“

“The 988 lifeline has been a critical tool for connecting people in crisis with experienced mental and behavioral health professionals,” said Senator Manchin in the release. He continued, “I’m pleased HHS is investing additional resources for these services so that all West Virginians and Americans can receive the care they need.”

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline services are meant to help those experiencing mental health, substance use or suicide crises by allowing them to easily contact a trained crisis counselor.

If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, you can call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for help; the lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A specialized hotline is available to Veterans by pressing 1 after connecting or by texting “VET” to the same 988 number.

The 24/7 Lifeline Chat is also available online.

“Suicide is a serious issue for West Virginia and our nation, which is why it is critical that we do all we can to make sure resources are available to those who are struggling,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito said in the release. “I joined my colleagues in introducing legislation that designated 9-8-8 as the three-digit number for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline—an important resource that can go a long way in helping save lives. This funding will help expand that effort by provide an outlet for people struggling, including our nation’s Veterans, to keep the worst from happening and send them on the road to recovery.”

You can learn more about 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline services by clicking here.