96-year-old Tucker County resident recovers from coronavirus

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Tucker County resident Rosalie Snyder was discharged from United Hospital Center on Wednesday after recovering from the coronavirus.

Synder, who is 96 years old, encountered the virus while she was staying with one of her daughters. Another one of Snyder’s daughters, Joyce Donofrio, received a phone call from one of her nephews on Sunday asking her to come pick up Snyder due to her sister encountering the virus.

Rosalie Snyder

“She wouldn’t eat, and she was feeling very weak and just no energy”, stated Donofrio. And then she had a fever on Tuesday morning when she got up, I checked her fever and it was not high, it was low-grade.”

The Marion County Health Department contacted Donofrio after finding out about her sister encountering the virus and told her to contact them if Snyder showed any symptoms. Once Donofrio contacted the health department, a rescue squad was dispatched to pick up Snyder from Donofrio’s home. She was then taken to UHC, where she was tested for the virus.

After two days, the Tucker County Health Department contacted Donofrio to let her know Snyder had tested positive for COVID-19. She was then taken back to UHC where she was placed on medication.

Snyder spent several days in the hospital where she was unable to see her family. Snyder’s doctor contacted the family every day to give them a daily update on her conditions.

“She didn’t need oxygen,” explained Donofrio. “They said it was unusual for her age and to have that. She never had to go on oxygen or go in the ICU. She was just in isolation.”

Snyder is now in good condition and is thankful for the UHC staff.

“She looks so much better and feels so much better than she did when she went to the hospital,” stated Donofrio.