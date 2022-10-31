CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A recent release from First Choice Services has announced that the Affordable Care Act’s annual Open Enrollment period will begin on Nov. 1, 2022 and run until Jan. 15, 2023 with new rules.

In preparation for Open Enrollment, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have sent funding to organizations that give people health coverage enrollment assistance.

$1,050,000 was given to First Choice Services for their WV Navigator program. The program provides free assistance to people finding and selecting health care options through the Marketplace, Medicaid and CHIP, and can also assist with enrollment applications and help consumers apply for financial assistance through HealthCare.gov.

“Most people will be able to qualify for substantially lower costs this year if they get their insurance on the Marketplace,” said Jeremy Smith, program director for WV Navigator. “We are really urging people to look at the new plans and prices that are being released this year. In a lot of cases, the plans are more affordable than we have ever seen. Even if you have looked into insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were not very happy, you should definitely look into it again this year.”

You can get in touch with WV Navigator over the phone or in their offices in Charleston, Martinsburg, Fairmont and Huntington. There will also be walk-in enrollment events held around the state that can give assistance even without an appointment.

New rules in the Health Insurance Marketplace will “expand eligibility to those that had previously been blocked from getting the coverage because they had an unaffordable offer of insurance through an employer,” the release stated.

For Jan. 1 coverage, sign up must be completed by Dec. 15. However, Open Enrollment will completely end on Jan. 15. Even those who need to re-enroll are encouraged to double-check their coverage and see if they qualify for any additional cost-savings.