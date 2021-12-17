Alzheimer’s Association to host virtual luminary lighting event

CHARLESTON, W.Va — The West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting a luminary lighting event during the winter solstice on Dec. 21. The event will take place on Zoom from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

“We’ll gather via Zoom to hear from a few friends and shine a light in honor of all those impacted by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Chrissy M. Gerard, Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter development coordinator. “Bring your own luminary or light of hope as we join together to outshine the darkness.”

The event marks the halfway point for the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day fundraising event on the summer solstice in June.

At least 42,000 deaths nationwide were “from Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in 2020 compared with the average of the five years preceding 2020”, according to preliminary CDC reports.

Those interested in participating in the event can register by visiting www.tinyurl.com/wintersolstice21.

The Alzheimer’s Association also is accessible via its 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.