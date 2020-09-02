American Lung Association announces plan to end youth vaping in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In West Virginia, 35.7% of high school students used e-cigarettes in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

According to the American Lung Association, vaping harms developing lungs and overall health and may place people at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Now, when protecting lung health is more important than ever, the ALA has announced a broad plan to end youth vaping.

“As we prepare for the school year to resume, more students may experience social pressure to vape, while others may begin to vape in response to stress, including stress related to COVID-19,” said American Lung Association Division Senior Director State Advocacy-Eastern Lance Boucher. “We’re already facing what the Surgeon General refers to as a ‘youth vaping epidemic.’ Our communities need support, and as the nation’s trusted champion of lung health, the American Lung Association is proud to offer West Virginia schools, parents and students proven approaches to end youth vaping in our communities and state.”

According to a press release, the ALA’s comprehensive plan to end youth vaping encompasses education, advocacy and research, and has four components: