MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — For the current holiday season, the American Red Cross is encouraging people to give back to people in the community that are in need.

The ‘Give the Gift of Life’ campaign is something that has been taking place locally since 2020, and it consists of blood drives to collect extra donations for the holiday season.

“The need for blood is constant, but during this time of year as people are prioritizing the holidays and also sickness increases, the need is even greater,” stated Jason Keeling, Executive Director of American Red Cross-Allegheny Highlands Chapter. “And so, this campaign is really to remind the public that every unit of blood is essentially a gift and, of course, during this time of year, that’s particularly appropriate to talk about in those kind of terms.”

According to Keeling, their office has blood drives throughout the year, but the Allegheny Highlands chapter is specifically promoting two upcoming drives as a part of this campaign:

Tuesday, Dec. 19-Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center (Clarksburg) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20-Hotel Morgan (Morgantown) from 12 to 6 p.m.

Keeling said that they’re still in need of blood donors to sign up for the upcoming drives.

“It might help someone who is a cancer patient, it may help someone who’s just had a traumatic accident. I mean, hospitals are always in need of blood and without the generosity of donors, we wouldn’t have that,” he said.

The best way for blood donors to sign up is through their website at redcrossblood.org/GiftofLife or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Keeling added that American Red Cross also has an app where you can input your zip code, and then be directed to blood drives happening locally.