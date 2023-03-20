CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The American Red Cross is looking to the public to keep up with the demand for blood.

According to a Red Cross release, type O donors and platelet donors are especially in demand, but everyone who donates by the end of March will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email and will be given the chance to be one of five winners of a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card. Details are available at the Red Cross’s website.

Those who want to help out can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). You can also enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors can use RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online by checking out RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or using the Blood Donor App.

“A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in,” the release said. You can learn if you are eligible to donate by visiting the Red Cross website.

Those looking to help out in other ways can volunteer to become a blood donor ambassador. For more information about volunteer work, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.