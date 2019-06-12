American Red Cross urges the public to donate blood with new campaign

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The American Red Cross launched the Missing Types campaign to raise awareness for lifesaving blood donations and to motivate people to make an appointment this summer to donate blood or platelets.

The main blood groups, A, B and O are missing from the American Red Cross to illustrate the critical role blood donors play in helping patients.

Donors can help fill the missing types by making an appointment to donate blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/MissingTypes, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 800-733-2767.

New donors are needed to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients. Donating blood is a simple process that takes about an hour from start to finish.