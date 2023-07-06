CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As the summer season is heating up in West Virginia and just like with people, it’s advised to be careful with our pets to prevent sunburns and skin damage while basking in the heat.

Heat exhaustion can be an issue for all dogs, but only a certain group of dogs and their owners should be concerned about potential sunburns. In this case, dogs with lighter coats and thinner hair are most at risk.

Scott Moore, a veterinarian at Fairmont Vet Hospital, said, “they’re really light-colored white boxers, thin hair coated dogs, boxers, grey hounds. Those dogs and the light-colored ones have the most issues, and the two areas where they have the most issue are the end of their nose and ear penance.”

You can identify the sun damage with thin hair coat dogs by being able to see their skin, which will turn red depending on the amount of sun exposure spent outside, similar to humans. One of the best ways to protect your pet is determined by their hair coat, and how to groom them during the summer.

“The hair coat actually acts as a big reflector, so it’s going to protect the dog,” Moore said. “So, a lot of dogs are really warm, have long hair, one thing you can do is trim their underbelly and leave their topcoat a little longer because it keeps the sun off their skin.”

If your pet is prone to or has a sunburn, it’s best to use a pet-safe sunscreen or basic vitamin E cream on their ears and nose. But there are also other ways to protect our furry friends, by having them go out in the morning or evening when the sunlight is less intense.

“That also goes along with trying to reduce heat stroke issues, so get your play in the morning while it’s cool and the sun is at a low angle or get your play in the evening while the sun is cool and at a low angle. Because it’s that high angle, that high intensity sunlight in the middle of the day that’s the most damaging.” said Moore.

For all types of dog breeds and other types of pet owners, the most important thing is by making sure they are drinking plenty of water and have free access to it all the time.