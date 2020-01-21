Annual Go Red for Women campaign kicks off at UHC

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – United Hospital Center hosted the American Heart Association’s heart health initiative Tuesday afternoon as it kicked off 2020’s Go Red for Women campaign.

Several WBOY employees participated in the annual all-red picture including Bri Clark, Abbie Backenstoe and Erica Young. The Go Red for Women campaign is designed to bring awareness about the dangers of heart disease for women.

“One out of every three women’s deaths are due to heart disease. That’s compared to every one in 31 deaths due to breast cancer,” said UHC Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab Manager Cheryl Farley. “So we need to be aware that heart disease is the number one killer of women and we need to take steps to prevent that. That includes diet and healthy and low fat, low cholesterol, moderate carbohydrate as well as exercise.”

For more information about heart disease in women, you can visit the Go Red for Women website.