MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Finalizing an agreement made in 2021, another hospital has officially joined WVU Medicine, making it the 19th WVU Medicine hospital in West Virginia.

Grant Memorial Hospital (GMH) in Petersburg, West Virginia became a full member of WVU Medicine on July 1, according to a press release. The 24/7 hospital provides medical care to remote parts of West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands, including Grant, Pendleton, Hardy, Hampshire and Mineral counties.

“I am very excited that this relationship builds upon the current quality and service of the hospital,” said John Sylvia, president and CEO of GMH, in the release. “With the addition of the Health System’s resources, Grant Memorial will be able to achieve even higher levels of care and bring additional programs and services to the community.”

As a nonprofit hospital owned by the Grant County Commission, it has 25 total inpatient beds and employs more than 350 people.

“Not only is the Hospital our local source of healthcare, it is also Grant County’s largest employer, providing jobs to people from all over the region,” Scotty Miley, Grant County commissioner, said. “It is a storied and much-needed pillar in this community, and we look forward to the future growth and expansion of services that being part of WVU Medicine will bring.”

The new partnership will be celebrated during an event on July 11.