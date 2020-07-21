ATLAS to help West Virginians seeking addiction treatment find needed care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the launch of ATLAS, which stands for Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform.

According to a press release, it is the first resource of its kind to help people seeking addiction treatment find high-quality and appropriate care. The ATLAS website provides transparent data on the use of evidence-based medical practices and patient experiences at addiction treatment facilities.

ATLAS allows users to compare treatment facilities side-by-side or filter by selected criteria, such as facility location, program needs or insurance carrier, the release explains. Patients and their loved ones will also be able to leave feedback on treatment facilities by responding to validated survey questions, similar to those used in other areas of healthcare.

“I’ve said many times that we need to do everything in our power to end the drug crisis once and for all,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “At the end of the day, this is another incredible resource to have in our toolbelt. It’s another piece of the puzzle that’s going to help our people break the cycle of addiction and begin on the path toward recovery.”

West Virginia is one of six states that has partnered with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in America, to develop and launch ATLAS, the DHHR said.

“The substance use epidemic continues to impact individuals and families across West Virginia,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “ATLAS will simplify the process for residents seeking addiction treatment and ensure services are meeting quality standards.”

In addition to the public-facing website, there will be password-protected portals where providers can access their own data and compare to that of their peers to inform quality improvement efforts, payers can access data on treatment facilities in their network and West Virginia can access data to inform initiatives, according to the release.

“When my family was looking for addiction treatment for my son Brian, the system was impossible to navigate. If ATLAS was available, I believe we could have found evidence-based treatment and my son might be alive today,” said Gary Mendell, founder and CEO of Shatterproof. “As I look forward as to how ATLAS will help so many people in need and their loved ones and as I learn more about how the COVID-19 pandemic is aggravating the already existing addiction public health crisis, it is so important that we make ATLAS available to everyone in West Virginia and across the country.”

To learn more about West Virginia’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, click here.