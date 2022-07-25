MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Coal miners are able to get free, confidential black lung screenings Tuesday and Wednesday at Mylan Park.

No appointment is necessary for the screenings, administered by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Current, former, underground, surface and coal miners under contract are all eligible.

In a press release Monday, the NIOSH said the screening should take approximately 15 minutes and include a work history and respiratory questionnaire, a chest x-ray and a blood pressure screening.

NIOSH Director Dr. John Howard says early detection of black lung disease can keep it from progressing to severe lung disease.

The event will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.