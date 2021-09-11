Blood screenings to be held by Weston Rotary Club and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — On Sept. 25 and Oct. 3, the Weston Rotary Club and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital (SJMH) will be hosting Rotary Blood Screenings.

From 7-10 a.m., participants can receive a variety of tests, including “anemia panels, wellness panels, PSA, A1C, Vitamin D, testosterone, and more.” The screenings will be held at the parking lot behind SJMH

Those interested can pre-register at StonewallHospital.com and must plan to fast for twelve hours before testing. Social distancing will be enforced.

For more information, call 304-269-8144, Monday through Friday between 6 AM and 1 PM.