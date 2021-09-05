Bonnie’s Bus rides again, offering mammograms to women in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus will be visiting Mingo and Logan counties to offer mammograms and breast care education to women.

The mobile mammography vehicle will give three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms to the following locations, courtesy of WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute.

The Farmer’s Market in Williamson from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 8. For an appointment, call 304-235-5607.

SWV Health Systems Gilbert Clinic in Gilbert from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 9. For an appointment, call 304-583-8585, extension 310.

SWV Health System Man Clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10. For an appointment, call 304-583-8585, extension 310.

COVID-19 precautions will be maintained by both staff and patients, such as “wearing masks, patients waiting in their car until their appointment time, and extended appointment times to allow staff to thoroughly sanitize between patients.”

Mammograms will be billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare. Those who meet enrollment criteria despite lacking insurance will be assisted via the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program.

Thanks to grants and donations, uninsured West Virginian women who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram. Note that a physician’s order is needed for the mammogram.

More information can be found at www.wvucancer.org/bonnie.