BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon has been accepting grant applications for its “Healthy Communities Initiative” and will continue doing so until Feb. 6.

This application is for health-focused nonprofit organizations within the counties that the Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon serves. Projects that would be great to apply for include health and wellness, capacity building, spiritual and pastoral care, food insecurity, substance use disorder, or tobacco prevention and cessation. The initiative provides up to $25,000 in grant funding that will be split up between multiple organizations.

Nonprofit organizations in the following counties are eligible to apply for this grant:

Barbour

Lewis

Randolph

Upshur

Webster

If you are interested in applying for the grant, you can find the link to view application questions, as well as the link to fill out the application, by clicking here. The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon is accepting applications until Feb. 6 by 11:45 p.m. Organizations that are chosen to receive the grant funding will be announced on March 20.

When deciding who gets chosen to receive funding, Sarah Campbell, health program officer, mentioned that everyone in the office spends time reviewing each application. The health programming officers will do follow-ups to make sure they understand the projects and objectives in each application. They will then present the applications to the “Board of Trustees” who will ultimately decide which organizations get picked.

Campbell believes that nonprofit organizations are doing a lot of work to improve a variety of conditions within’ the community.

“We know that there’s not enough funding. While we are smaller and we work in a specific segment, we really want to make sure that that work that makes the impact is improved, is able to continue. And so, without the funding, we know the nonprofits can’t do the work.” Sarah Campbell, when asked about funding

The health program officer added that what the Foundation does is part of this, but feels that they also help support organizations through resources as well. Sarah Campbell mentioned that this work tries to make sure the communities they live in are places that everyone wants to live in and can ultimately thrive in.

This grant is given out annually, beginning back in 2015 when the Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon was established. The Foundation is sponsored by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters, who are continuing their legacy of care and outreach to the community. Their mission is to promote healthy lifestyles and transformative change throughout the community and surrounding areas.