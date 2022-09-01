CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) Health System and Mon Health System officially became one integrated delivery health system called Vandalia Health on Thursday, Vandalia Health announced in a press release.

David Ramsey, who was CEO of CAMC Health System, will serve as President and CEO of Vandalia Health.

The announcement was made at the WV Chamber’s Business Summit at The Greenbrier on Thursday, according to the press release.

CAMC Health System’s locations include CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, the CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, the CAMC Cancer Center, the CAMC Outpatient Surgery Center, and the CAMC Heart and Vascular Center in Charleston, Teays Valley Hospital in Hurricane and the CAMC Urgent Care Center in Cross Lanes.

Mon Health has more than 40 different locations that provide different healthcare services.

The two health systems announced five months ago that they intended to merge. They received all necessary regulatory and government reviews and approval, according to the release.