WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced that $11,000,000, through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) program, will go to West Virginia University (WVU) to support research in developing new ways to “prevent, treat, and slow the progression of vision problems that are currently incurable.”

“Time and time again, WVU proves to be a leader in research fields that can greatly impact the health and wellbeing of people in our state. It’s great to see NIH and NIGMS recognizing WVU for its achievement in vision research, as this is just the second university in the country to receive this level of support,” Senator Capito said. “Visual disability is an impairment that disproportionality impacts our state, and I’m glad to see WVU taking steps to not only treat these conditions, but prevent them from happening in the first place.”

“WVU continues to be a national leader in groundbreaking research and contributes to important advancements in the medical field. West Virginia has the second highest rate of visual disabilities in the country, which is why I am pleased NIH is investing in this vital research to prevent and treat vision issues for West Virginians and Americans,” Senator Manchin said.